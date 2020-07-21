By Jennifer Okundia

Fitness instructor, part time stripper and Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate Praise Nelson is has a cute son Jamie with fiancee Wunmi Omoniwa.

The 28-year-old dancer from Enugu who was a winner at the K-Pop World Festival, South Korea 2015, a fitness and personal trainer including a certified Latin ballroom expert prop popped the question to his sweetheart in 2019 and she replied in the affirmative.

The sport lover who is enmeshed in different entanglement in the BBN house with housemates like Vee, Wathoni and Ka3na, won third place at a national Dance Competition in 2010.





Check out his caption when he proposed to the boo…

I am Thankful, She said YES💍

Praiz’ sister Favour Nelson who captured the moment, shared Wunmi’s name by tagging her to her nephew’s 1st birthday.