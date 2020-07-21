By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

U.S. President Donald Trump again called Coronavirus (COVID-19), the ”invincible China virus”.

Earlier, he had defended the name-calling, stating reason to be because the virus originated from China.

Trump on his verified Twitter page, posted an image of himself wearing a face mask and called the act “patriotic”, moving away from his well known reluctance to wear a facial covering in public during the Coronavirus pandemic.





Meanwhile, he had a mind change after a meeting with campaign aides at the White House last week, where they bluntly told him poll numbers showed Americans didn’t approve of his Coronavirus response.

He tweeted “We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,”.

“There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!” he added.

