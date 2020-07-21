‘Free Madness’ crooner and Nigerian recording artiste, Terry G comes through with a brand new record entitled “Omo Dada,” accompanied with the video.
This jam was produced by Heluminatee and the visual was shot in London, directed by Chela Films.
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 6:13 am | Entertainment | 0 Comment(s)
‘Free Madness’ crooner and Nigerian recording artiste, Terry G comes through with a brand new record entitled “Omo Dada,” accompanied with the video.
This jam was produced by Heluminatee and the visual was shot in London, directed by Chela Films.
What do you think?