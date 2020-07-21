Super Eagles player and Bordeaux forward, Samuel Kalu has tested positive for Coronavirus.

AFP reported that Kalu who has been in quarantine in France, was the unnamed player announced by the club to have contracted COVID-19 on July 6.

He has reportedly missed the team’s training sessions since the opening of camp and might be left out of some of the club’s pre-season games. He is expected to rejoin the rest of the squad on July 27, if his test returns negative.

This is coming after Super Eagles player and Genk striker, Paul Onuachu recovered from the disease.



