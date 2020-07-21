Yellow is for the win as ‘Boss Up’ author and Nigerian actor Chika Ike rocks a dress, shoes and a bag in a matching ensemble.

Ike is a television personality, producer, entrepreneur and former model who also has a Harvard certificate in business.

Chika who is also a brand influencer was married to Tony Eberiri from 2006-2013.





The union crashed and they went their separate ways.

The 34 year old recently launched her office space Flip Script Studio, in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.