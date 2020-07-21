Yellow is for the win as ‘Boss Up’ author and Nigerian actor Chika Ike rocks a dress, shoes and a bag in a matching ensemble.
Ike is a television personality, producer, entrepreneur and former model who also has a Harvard certificate in business.
Chika who is also a brand influencer was married to Tony Eberiri from 2006-2013.
The union crashed and they went their separate ways.
The 34 year old recently launched her office space Flip Script Studio, in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.
View this post on Instagram
✨Flip Script Studios ✨ We @flipscriptstudios are focused on movie production, film equipment rental, digital marketing, content creation, social media management, documentaries, event coverage, PR and branding, Customers testimonials, TVC ,consultations and more . For enquiries send us a Dm or send email to flipscriptstudios@gmail.com or info@flipscriptstudios.com Let’s flip your script !😉 #flipscriptenterterinment #flipscriptstudios #entertainment #contentcreation #filmmaker
What do you think?