Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday chaired the National Council On Privatization meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the meeting was held through a virtual conference.

The Osinbajo-led council is a think tank sponsored by the government to determine the political, economic and social objectives of the privatization and commercialization of Nigeria’s public enterprises.

Members of the NCP include some ministers, the CBN Governor and the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises who doubles as the Secretary of the Council.





