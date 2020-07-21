By Taiwo Okanlawon

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State chapter has described the conduct of its gubernatorial primary which produced the incumbent governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu as transparent, enviable and inspiring.

This is contained in a statement issued by Alex Kalejaye, APC State Publicity Secretary.

About 3000 delegates from all 18 local governments of Ondo State, participated in the indirect primary held at International Centre, The Dome, Akure. Akeredolu won in all the local government areas of the state, with 2,458 votes.





The State secretariat said it would expedite efforts to bring together all the aspirants and stakeholders within the shortest possible time, to hold a “family” meeting and fashion out plausible approaches to electoral victory come October.

The chapter cautions that members should not be carried away by the victory, saying all hands must be on deck to ensure the party wins governorship election in October and retain Ondo State for the APC.