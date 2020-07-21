National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has revealed his last encounter with Ismail Funtua before his death on Monday.

Tinubu, in a condolence message to the family of Funtua, described the death of the renowned businessman and nationalist as national loss.

According to him, he and Funtua spoke two days before his demise, as they often and that he still spoke vibrantly, with his trademark logic and deep knowledge.

Tinubu stated that they ended their conversation agreeing to resume soon and that there was no indication that, that would be their last interaction.





He added that he had the distinct honour of knowing Funtua for many years.

“Mallam Funtua loved our nation with uncompromising passion having served Nigeria with dedication and commitment at different times in many important capacities.

“He wanted the best for the country and its people and worked diligently in his private capacity to advance the course of Nigeria.

“As a long-time friend, associate and in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari, he served as a strong buttress of support for the president and for his progressive administration.

“I commiserate with the president at this time for we have suffered the loss of another person of great intellect and extraordinary character.

“Our national family mourns deeply because of this unexpected departure, may Allah give our president the added strength and grace to overcome this loss,” he stated.