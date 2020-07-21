By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie and her new born daughter Divine-Mercy have a striking resemblance between mother and child.

Sharing on social media photos of her baby girl whom she welcomes in the U.S. with her hubby Odi Okojie some months back, she wrote:

Never apologise to others for their misunderstanding of who you are😘😘

Happy New Week Everyone…..





Okojie hails from Okene in Kogi State. She was born in Lagos to a former naval officer, Daniel Johnson and Elizabeth Johnson, she is the fourth child in a family of seven.

The 35 year old acted in movies like ‘Dumebi The Dirty Girl,’ ‘The Maid’ among others. Mercy and Odi married in 2011 and they have 4 kids.