The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi has gone into self-isolation for COVID-19.

This followed his meeting with the foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, who tested positive for the virus.

Dingyadi and a former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aliyu Wammako, met with Onyeama last Thursday.

The spokesman, police affairs ministry, Mr Seyi Odutayo, confirmed the development to our correspondent on today (Tuesday).





He said, “I can confirm that the minister met with his foreign affairs counterpart last Thursday and following the announcement that Mr Geoffrey Onyeama tested positive for the virus, the minister of police affairs has also decided to go into isolation in compliance with the NCDC guidelines.”

Onyeama, a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the first federal cabinet member to test positive announced his status on his Twitter handle on Sunday after his fourth test returned positive for the virus.