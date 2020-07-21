Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on Tuesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi for renaming the Agbor railway station in Delta state, after him.

Buhari had announced on July 18, that the Agbor Railway Complex will now be known as Goodluck Jonathan Railway Station & Complex.

Jonathan, who was at the State House today, noted that the change of name was a good gesture.

Addressing pressmen, he said; ”Let me use this opportunity to commend Mr President publicly. I’ve already sent a letter to appreciating. It’s a good gesture.





”And completing the railway programme is good. It shows that the President is doing, is going on with the legacy projects of the previous administrations. That is the way to go.

”I sent a letter to him. I commended him verbally too but you are asking me now. Let me also do it publicly. I appreciate it, I thank Mr President, the Minister of Transportation and others that made it possible” he said.

“You have been seeing me coming and I have been having friendly conversations. So, our relationship is ok,” he told state house correspondents after he was asked to speak on their relationship.