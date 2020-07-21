Malam Ismaila Isa Funtua, who died on Monday was laid to rest today in Abuja, with funeral prayers at Shehu Shagari Mosque.

Many dignitaries from all over Nigeria came to the 78 year-old businessman and media entrepreneur the final honour.

As his body was being laid to rest, tributes, messages of condolence were still pouring for him and to his family.





Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina, Funtua’s home state, expressed deep sorrow Funtua’s passage..

He described the death of Isa-Funtua, as a loss of monumental proportion, which impact would be felt beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Masari described the deceased as a prince of the world who, as a successful businessman, politician and a top-notch member of the International Press Institute (IPI), had traversed the globe promoting and advertising the very best of Nigeria.

He added that late Isa-Funtua, a Second Republic minister, was an iconic Nigerian brand, who had acquainted himself well in business, media industry, politics and philanthropy.

“There is hardly place in Nigeria where his fame has not reached,’’ Masari said.

The governor condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, Isa-Funtua’s immediate family and business and political associates.

The Peoples Democratic Party also expressed sadness over the death of Malam Isa Funtua.

The National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement in Abuja, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of Funtua, ” who was the president’s very close confidant, long-time friend and associate.”

Ologbondiyan said late Funtua would be remembered for the roles he played in different capacities toward the development of the nation.

He said Funtua’s contributions as a former minister, an outstanding publisher and life patron of the International Press Institute (IPI) and the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) were noteworthy.