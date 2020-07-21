By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Hajia Hassana Garuba, wife of the late former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, has finally been freed by kidnappers.

Her chauffeur was also released..

It was gathered that they were released from captivity late Monday night.





Police had goofed last Friday that they were freed by the kidnappers, only to be discovered that they mistook the mother of the late speaker, Zakawanu Garuba as Hassana, a lawyer with Edo State Government.

Hassana and her chauffeur were part of an advance party despatched from Abuja to await the arrival of the corpse of her husband in Auchi.

But they were kidnapped between Lokoja and Okene, a notorious axis of kidnappers.

The abduction of Hassana compounded the grief of the family members who were mourning the demise of the husband.

Her release from captivity has lightened the mood of the family members and the entire Auchi residents on Monday night.

A family source said she was freed along with driver by the kidnappers and handed over to those who negotiated the ransom money at Okpella, a border town between Edo and Kogi states.

It was gathered that friends and associates of the late politician had to cough out about N15 million to secure their freedom.

A younger brother of the late politician, Mr. Kadiri Garuba who spoke on behalf of the family, expressed profound gratitude to Governor Godwin Obaseki others who shared in the family’s pain and agony.

Hajia Garuba was also abducted a few years ago, along Benin/Auchi highway, around Ehor, in Uhumwode local government area of the state.