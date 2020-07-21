President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the State House, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting is unknown to journalists as of the time of filing this report.

However, PM News gathered that Jonathan would update the president on his recent international assignment in Mali.

Mr Jonathan headed the mediation team of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Mali’s lingering political crisis.





Jonathan may also use the opportunity to condole with the president over the death of his friend, Ismaila Isa Funtua, who died of cardiac arrest on Monday night.