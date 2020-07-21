Senator Godswill Akpabio faces a possible perjury charge if he cannot substantiate the allegation he made on Monday that 60 percent of NDDC contracts were given to National Assembly members.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday gave Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs 48 hours to publish the names of lawmakers awarded contracts by Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He also challenged him to publish the contract details.

Should the minister fail to publish the names, the speaker said the entire House will employ the full wrath to ensure he does so.





Gbajabiamila issued the ultimatum to the minister, a day after the minister swore to an oath to say the truth, and claimed before the House’s NDDC committee, that most of the contracts awarded by the NDDC were awarded to lawmakers.

He was reacting to a point of order brought under matters of breach of his privileges by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu.

Mr Elumelu urged the house to invite Mr Akpabio to mention those who got contracts from the NDDC.

Reacting to Mr Elumelu’s point of order, the speaker said it was unfortunate that journalists help him in amplifying “what we all know is untrue.”

“I’ve never once collected contracts from the NDDC and I know I can speak for many other members,” Mr Gbajabiamila said.

“I hereby call on the minister to within 24-48 hours to publish the names, contracts, date and unveil the companies of the 60 per cent projects that were given to the National Assembly.”

He said failure to do so would leave the house with no other option than to bring the full wrath of the law.

“The minister owes it to himself, committee, Niger Delta and the people of Nigeria to publish details of those who have been given contracts,” the speaker said.