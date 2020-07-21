Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the video where some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti, took turns to make a vow to be loyal to him and promised not to betray.

In a five minute video that went viral, the leaders agreed that death should be the consequences if they betray Fayose.

The meeting was attended by ward leaders and executives in the Ijero council area.

Leaders at the meeting included former state PDP Chairman, Chief Bola Olu-Ojo; former House of Assembly member, Akinleye Ekundayo; and Mr. Mike Adeosun.





The move was taken to prevent some of the leaders and ward executives from shifting allegiance from Fayose to Senator Biodun Olujimi.

The PDP in Ekiti State has been polarised between the groups loyal to Fayose and Olujimi in the battle for the soul of the party.

However, reacting to the viral video, Fayose who spoke through his media aide Lere Olayinka said;

“There was no oath-taking anywhere. Did you see Fayose in that video? Did you see any object like Bible, Quran or iron? If no, how does that amount to oath-taking?”

Olu Ojo, former PDP state chairman, also said, “It was not oath-taking, but affirmation of loyalty to our leader, Fayose.

“There was nothing secret. It was an open meeting. It was not oath-taking because in the course of activities, there was no Bible, Quran, iron, blood or any other object to swear with.”