A medical doctor, Urenna Iroegbu, has died barely two days after she completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

Urenna who collected her NYSC certificate on Thursday boarded a Toyota Sienna commercial vehicle to Akwa Ibom State, on Saturday, but never made it home.

The commercial vehicle which she was in drove against traffic, causing an accident along Onne Road, Port Harcourt.

A lorry, which had the right of way, was said to have rammed into the vehicle shortly after a heavy rain around 4pm.





A police officer said, “There were two Sienna Toyota minivans headed towards Akwa Ibom. Around Daewoo just long Onne Road, a trailer had broken down on their lane so they decided to drive against traffic.

“One of the Sienna minivans was the vehicle in which the doctor was in. A lorry which had the right of way did not see them on time, lost control and rammed into them. Good Samaritans took them to a hospital. Three of them were taken to Sonabel Hospital around the trailer park while Dr Iroegbu was transferred to Morning Star Hospital, Onne. She died at midnight.”

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Rivers State Command, Ayodele Kumapayi, also spoke about the incident.

The commander said, “The matter was not reported to the FRSC but the police at Onne confirmed it.”

Iroegbu graduated from Imo State University last year after spending eight years studying medicine.

Meanwhile, friends have taken to social media to mourn the medical doctor.

A friend of the deceased, Martha Udoka, who posted photographs of the deceased on Facebook, expressed sadness over the incident.

Udoka wrote, “Urenna Samuel Iroegbu you’ve shattered our hearts. Just two days after your NYSC POP (Passing Out Parade) and you are no more, how? This wasn’t part of the plans we had. No! We had greater plans. Now you’ve left your family and us, your friends.”

Nosiri Bobby, another friend of the deceased, changed his profile picture on Facebook in her honour.

“The worst shock in my life. I have lost a lot of people while growing up but this one made me mad…..UREM I will always miss you,” he wrote.

Another friend of the deceased, Ihuoma Zingo, said on Twitter that it was sad that the deceased didn’t get to live her dream.

“What a wicked world! A beautiful soul gone so soon. God please wake her up. Still can’t believe the news. Waiting to hear it’ s a joke. My heart is broken, loudly crying… Eight years of struggling to become somebody and just when you have finally achieved it after passing out from NYSC on Thursday, the devil struck.”