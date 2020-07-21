One of Nigerian singer, Davido’s cousin, Tunji Adeleke is currently feeling graceful as he’s achieved the feat of graduating from the university.

Tunji, the son of Late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, was among the 2020 set that recently graduated from Davido’s dad’s private university, Adeleke University in Ede, Osun State.

Sharing photos with his graduation gown on his Instagram page, Tunji revealed that the degree took him 10 years and 4 universities.

The graduation was held online.





Read what he posted below,

“Finally! Took me 10 years & 4 Universities !!! Started back in 2010, took breaks in-between for various reasons, completed in 2020. I’m a living testimony, it’s not how fast but how well !!! CONGRATULATIONS to me!

,

Major in Business Administration!

Minor in Balling!

#BlackExcellence”