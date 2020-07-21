Lagos State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of 29 COVID-19 patients, comprising 24 Nigerians and five foreign nationals, from its isolation centres.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said in a statement on Tuesday that the patients were discharged after testing negative twice to the disease.

”Good people of Lagos, today, 29 #COVID19Lagos patients; 7 females and 22 males, including 5 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

”The patients; six from Gbagada, one from Agidingbi, seven from Eti-Osa (LandMark), nine from Onikan and six from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery.





”Don’t be caught off guard! Take responsibility against COVID-19 by wearing face masks, observing Physical Distancing, practicing hand hygiene and use of multi-vitamin to support your immune system.

”Stopping community spread of COVID-19 begins with you! Let’s Stay safe!,” Sanwo-Olu said.