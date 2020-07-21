A member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Mr Nuhu Shadalafiya has tested positive for coronavirus.

The lawmaker who represents Kagarko Constituency, disclosed this in a press statement on Tuesday.

He called for prayers for himself and others at the isolation centre.

”My respected constituents, on July 17, I invited the NCDC to come and take my sample for COVID-19 test.





“I requested them to take my sample, my wife, aide and that of my brother. The result came out on July 19. Others came out negative except mine which tested positive.

“I was immediately moved to the COVID-19 isolation center, where I am presently receiving treatment. I’m stable and on medication.

“I have responsibilities as your elected representative to inform you.

“I urge you all to please obey the protocol on COVID-19 protection measures by observing social distancing, wear face masks and wash hands regularly with soap and water.

”You can also use hand sanitizer or stay home if you have no reason to go out, and stay safe,” the lawmaker said.

He urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

“Please pray for me and others at the centre for speedy recovery,” Shadalafiya added.