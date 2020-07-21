President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the family, All Progressives Congress (APC), the government and people of Kaduna State over the passing of Alhaji Umar Gana.

Umar Gana reportedly died on Tuesday after a protracted illness.

In a press statement released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Buhari recalls enormous contributions made by the deceased.

According to the President, Alhaji Gana’s contributions led to APC’s successes at the 2015 and 2019 presidential and governorship polls.





At the time, he served as Coordinator and member of the Campaign Council respectively.

Buhari prayed that God will comfort the family of the dedicated departed politician and grant rest to his soul.