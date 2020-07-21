By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced 562 new cases of Coronavirus, with the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, overtaking Lagos in Monday’s caseload.

This is the second time Lagos is playing second fiddle in coronavirus infections within two days. On Sunday, Edo overtook Lagos in daily infection rate.

With the 562 new cases, Nigeria now has 37,225 confirmed cases of the deadly virus, with 15,333 survivors discharged and 801 others dead.





Of the 562 new cases on Monday, FCT ramps up 102 infections to top the chat, followed by Lagos, with 100 new cases and Plateau, 52 cases.

Kwara records 50 cases, Abia, 47 cases; Kaduna, 35 cases; Benue, 34 cases; Oyo, 26 cases; Ebonyi, 24 cases, Kano, 16 cases and Niger, 15 cases.

Others are: Gombe, 12 cases; Edo, 11 cases; Rivers, 6 cases; Nasarawa, 5 cases; Delta, 5 cases; Borno, 3 cases; Enugu, 2 cases; Bauchi, 2 cases and Kebbi, 1 case.

How States Stand on Monday

FCT-102

Lagos-100

Plateau-52

Kwara-50

Abia-47

Kaduna-35

Benue-34

Oyo-26

Ebonyi-24

Kano-16

Niger-15

Anambra-14

Gombe-12

Edo-11

Rivers-6

Nasarawa-5

Delta-5

Borno-3

Enugu- 2

Bauchi-2

Kebbi- 1