By Jennifer Okundia
Mom of 2, entrepreneur and author Laura Ikeji has disclosed how she’s holding down marriage, motherhood and business all together.
Knowing how challenging it is for a new mum, the 32 year old stated that she’s been outside the country for 9 months with her family without a personal assistant, makeup artiste or nanny and still she shows up because she enjoys being a mum with her family.
‘Been outside naija for 9 months without a cook, nanny, a personal assistant, gateman, makeup artist, hair stylist, driver etc. And I’m not missing any of them atm, I enjoy just hanging out with family and doing mummy stuff. Family is the best.’ she wrote after sharing photos of her hubby Ogbonna Kanu with their two kids.
