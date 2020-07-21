Lucy & Laycon

By Jennifer Okundia

The #BigBrotherNaijaLockdown season 5 edition of the show is getting hotter as housemates have settled into the house and are having a feel of the activities involved.

From conspiracy to fights and relationships, the BBNaija competition is the survival of the fittest and winner takes it all contest so everyone has to bring their A Game.

Lucy has called out fellow housemate Laycon for not bonding with others and being a snub. The rapper has told her that he’s an open book with a blank space and complicated.


Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe is a 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos. He’s a graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos who started his musical journey at an early age and has now emerged as one of Nigeria’s most promising new school acts.

He describes himself as being versatile and able to coin words together to soothe scenarios and moods.

See the Twitter exchange here…

Lucy Essien is a 30-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos. Though she is a self-proclaimed simple girl and assures everyone that she is far from average.

She believes in fairy tales, and hopefully, Biggie’s House will deliver just that for her.