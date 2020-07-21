By Jennifer Okundia

The #BigBrotherNaijaLockdown season 5 edition of the show is getting hotter as housemates have settled into the house and are having a feel of the activities involved.

From conspiracy to fights and relationships, the BBNaija competition is the survival of the fittest and winner takes it all contest so everyone has to bring their A Game.

Lucy has called out fellow housemate Laycon for not bonding with others and being a snub. The rapper has told her that he’s an open book with a blank space and complicated.





Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe is a 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos. He’s a graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos who started his musical journey at an early age and has now emerged as one of Nigeria’s most promising new school acts.

He describes himself as being versatile and able to coin words together to soothe scenarios and moods.

See the Twitter exchange here…

#BBNajia awwwu Lucy accused Laycon of being a Snub and proud dat he doesn't like to hang out n he said:he's an open book with a blank space n complicated,dat he's in dis house to learn alot which includes hanging out https://t.co/6CUMwXeiez:Laycon is a king dat rules his world 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3WaBohgs8m — Gladys Deborah BT/R🌹🌹 (@GladysDeborah2) July 20, 2020

Laycon taking his time to educate judgemental Lucy on his personality. Mr Nice guy 😎 #BBNaija #BBNaija2020 #bbnlockdown pic.twitter.com/rtk9SbXplC — Mr. Nova (@Mestar_Nova) July 20, 2020

EBUKA : Lucy What Are We Expecting From You In The House LUCY: Conspiracy 24HOURS LETTER 👇👇😂😂#bbnaija2020 pic.twitter.com/hJ4R9Fcc6J — #BBNaija 2020 UPDATE 🔥 (@aproko_naija) July 21, 2020

Lucy in her ball gown pic.twitter.com/j2TLzLJgce — Abby (@abigaail17) July 21, 2020

Please big brother, tomorrow in the morning settle Lucy's case let her go home #bbnaija2020 #LayconFC pic.twitter.com/aCLeDtbUoy — Team Laycon (@Real_Tinstar) July 20, 2020

Lucy Essien is a 30-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos. Though she is a self-proclaimed simple girl and assures everyone that she is far from average.

She believes in fairy tales, and hopefully, Biggie’s House will deliver just that for her.