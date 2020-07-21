It’s barely two days into the new BBNaija season but the housemates are already entertaining viewers and making trends on social media.

Some of them have started forming the gossip team while others have gotten so comfortable that they get cosy in bed with fellow housemates.

Surprisingly, it appeared the first two males that started the gossip team are Brighto and Neo.





They were both captured whispering to each other during bedtime when other housemates were fast asleep.

However, some housemates wasted no time when it comes to getting cosy.

The endowed housemate Dorathy was seen calling on Praise and telling him that she is available for cuddling the next day.

Dorathy was alone in her bed while the young man was keeping another female housemate, Erica, warm in bed.

Another male housemate Neo also had the time of his life at bedtime. The young man slept in between two female housemates.