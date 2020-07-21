By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been declared the winner of the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

Akeredolu, who is also the incumbent governor of the state defeated his closest rival, Chief Olusola Oke and six other aspirants in the primary; they are Sola Iji, Isaacs Kekemeke, Olaide Adelami, Mrs Jumoke Anifowose, Nathaniel Adojutelegan and Bukola Adetula.

More than 3000 delegates from all 18 local governments of Ondo State, participated in the indirect primary held at International Centre, The Dome, Akure.





In the result announced by Kogi State Governor, Mr Yahaya Bello who is also the chairman of the governorship primary election committee, Akeredolu beat his closest rival Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, by a wide margin.

The incumbent won in all the local government areas.

He will now fly the flag of the APC in the 10 October governorship election.