By Taiwo Okanlawon

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has paid a visit to some of his fellow aspirants after his victory at the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to seek their support in the October 10 governorship election.

The aspirants are his closest rival, Chief Olusola Oke, Isaacs Kekemeke, and Ambassador Olusola Iji.

He was accompanied by the Chairman of the party, Engr Ade Adetimehin, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi and Chief of staff, Chief Gbenga Ale.





Akeredolu, who is also the incumbent governor of the state defeated Oke who came second with 262 votes while lsaac Kekemeke came a distant third with 19 votes.

About 3000 delegates from all 18 local governments of Ondo State, participated in the indirect primary held at International Centre, The Dome, Akure. Akeredolu won in all the local government areas of the state, with 2,458 votes.

According to the governor, he visited the aspirants to assure them there is no victor or vanquished from the primaries exercise.

“We are stronger and more formidable together,” he stated.

Reacting to the development, Olusola Oke who appreciated the visit also urged his supporters to remain calm and await his next line of action.

“I urge all my supporters to remain calm as we’ll make our next line of Action known,” he tweeted.