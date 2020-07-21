No fewer than 80,120 people have died from coronavirus in Brazil since the pandemic started, new figures from the country’s health ministry reveal on Monday.

Since Sunday, 632 people are reported to have died. The total number of infections in Brazil is now 2,118,646 – an increase of 20,257 since Sunday.

Along with President Jair Bolsonaro, two members of his cabinet announced they tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The Brazilian Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, announced he tested positive for Covid-19 and just hours earlier, Brazil’s Minister of Citizenship Onyx Lorenzoni tweeted that he had tested positive.





According to CNN, some state health secretaries in Brazil have reported issues in sending local data to the national health ministry in recent days.

On Friday, Mato Grosso’s state health secretary said a systems migration of data did not affect its disclosure of the number of confirmed cases and deaths reported. On Saturday, Rio de Janeiro state did not register numbers for the national tally. Rio de Janeiro’s state health secretary said the issue has been fixed.

The state health secretaries of Goias and Rondonia said difficulties in registering their data may have been caused by problems in the health ministry system.