By Jennifer Okundia

Popular media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is a fashion enthusiast who keeps putting the male folk on the map with his finesse, personality and class.

The 38 year old father of two from Okija, Anambra State, Nigeria is hosting the reality show Big Brother Naija, as usual and he came correct as always.





For his first look, the Rubbin’ Minds talk show host on Channels TV and co-host of The Spot and Men’s Corner on Ebonylife Television rocked a two piece suit in wine and black by celebrity designer Mai Atafo.

After introducing the season 5 #BigBrotherNaijaLockdown 20 housemates, Ebuka as he is fondly called, proceeded to showcase his second look and the oufit that has still got tongues wagging.

Born in Benin City, Edo State to a banker father and a mother who is a nurse, Ebuka had his nursery and primary education in the city of Benin.

Due to his stay in the state, the lawyer who has had a feel of the culture of the ancient city of Benin, decided to wear the regalia which comprises of a white shirt with two woven patterns of the Oba of Benin’ dance instruments(Ada and Eben) and a skirt with a walking tool to complete the look.

The outfit is completed with the native Benin coral red beads which is a signature of the Bini culture from age to age. Captioning his post and giving the reason for his cultural attire, he said:

Homage to my place of birth; the great Benin Kingdom. Please call me Edobor 🗡

Who’s enjoying the #BBNaija Lockdown launch show?

Uchendu had his secondary and University education in Abuja. He later went to the Nigerian Law School Bwari, Abuja and finished in 2005.

He then proceeded to the Washington College of Law of the American University Washington DC, where he graduated in December 2010 with Master of Laws degree specializations in Intellectual Property and Communications law from the Law and Government program.

Ebuka was one of the 14 housemates on the first season of the Big Brother Nigeria show in 2006 and finished in eighth place. He was announced as the host of the second season of the show in January 2017 as well as subsequent seasons.

He is the third of four children including an elder sister, an older brother, and a younger brother.

Photos: theoladayo