Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC), Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei on Monday collapsed during a probe by the House Representatives Committee on NDDC.

Pondei collapsed when he was being grilled by the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC over allegations of massive fraud in the commission.

watch video here:

Breaking: NDDC Ag. MD Prof. Daniel Pondei, collapses before House committee. Money when dem chop too mush! pic.twitter.com/goNsy9S2Ze — Chuks Akunna (@akunnachux) July 20, 2020



