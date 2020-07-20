By Taiwo OkanLawon.

One of the governorship aspirants in Ondo APC, Chief Olusola Oke, has condemned ongoing governorship primary election to pick the candidate in the October election.

Oke who had earlier threatened to go to court after rejecting the indirect mode of the election said the ongoing process is illegal according to the party’s constitution.

Many aspirants had also condemned the adoption of the indirect mode of primaries by the national leadership of the party to select the candidate of the party ahead of the governorship poll in October.





According to Oke, the Election Committee led by Governor Yahaya Bello was not fair to many of the governorship aspirants.

Oke said many aspirants got delegates list and guidelines for the first time some hours to the election.

“There’s no crisis and we are also taking precautions against COVID-19 but are conscious that our party is drifting. We got to know about delegate list very late, he said.

”If we actually check the party constitution, this mode of elections is illegal but for the sake of the party we are praying that the party does not collapse and those who are doing all these should desists so the party won’t collapse

Speaking about his next actions after the election, he said: “I have started a race and I must see the end, whichever way.

Talking about going to court if not satisfied with the process, he said: “I won’t talk about that now, the process is still ongoing, let me see the end first.

Earlier, the immediate past chairman of APC who’s also one of the aspirants, Hon Isaacs Kekemeke, expressed his loss of confidence in the party’s primaries process.

He condemned the adoption of the indirect mode of primaries by the national leadership of the party to select the candidate of the party ahead of the governorship poll in October.

“I said as much to governor Yahaya Bello and his team. They were handing the delegates list to us at exactly 11: 20 pm. I received mine at 11:22 pm on the 19th of July, and I was seeing guidelines for the first time at about 11:22 pm.

“For me this process is unfair. It is aimed at producing a predetermined result because all we have heard about this election had been heard through government officials, Sources that are friendly or campaigning for the governor to return.

“He knows when it is going to be wards, he knows when it is going to be local government headquarters and he knows when he it is going to be at the state capital.

” l have lost confidence in the process. It is not about who wins or loses, all I am saying is that those who lose must lose fairly and those who win must win fairly.

” A party must not subvert Its process and must not treat its members as if the members needed the party to survive much more than the party needs members to survive.

“The party must learn to be fair. A level playing field has not been provided. It doesn’t matter even if I win. This is not the fair thing to do. You do not conduct an election where you have collected money from the people and have screened them but u fail to let them know how and where the election is taking place and you only called them to a meeting at 11 pm and speak to them as if you were speaking to boys.

Kekemeke added that ” l am happy that we told governor Yahaya Bello and his team that we are not boys and we deserve some respect as leaders of this party. ”

The voting is still ongoing at the time of filing this report.