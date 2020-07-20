UK-based scientists have identified six strains of coronavirus in a new study on COVID-19 published at the weekend.

Researchers at Zoe Global Limited and King’s College London analysed data collected by the COVID Symptom Study, a voluntary app used by 4 million people in the UK that allows people to log their symptoms of coronavirus.

The data revealed people infected with COVID-19 reported additional symptoms on top of the previously recognised cough, fever, and loss of smell.

These symptoms can be grouped into six distinct clusters, according to a statement published by the COVID Symptom Study after the researchers analyzed the results.





The six clusters or types of COVID-19 are:

1. Flu-like with no fever

Additional symptoms: Headache, muscle pains, loss of smell, sore throat, cough, chest pain, no fever.

2. Flu-like with fever

Headache, loss of smell, sore throat, cough, hoarseness, loss of appetite, fever.

3. Gastrointestinal

Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, sore throat, chest pain, no cough, diarrhea.

4. Severe level one, fatigue

Headache, loss of smell, cough, chest pain, fever, hoarseness, fatigue.

5. Severe level two, confusion

Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, sore throat, chest pain, fever, hoarseness, fatigue, muscle pain, confusion.

6. Severe level three, abdominal and respiratory

Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, sore throat, chest pain, fever, hoarseness, fatigue, muscle pain, confusion, diarrhea, shortness of breath, abdominal pain.

“These findings have important implications for care and monitoring of people who are most vulnerable to severe COVID-19,” Dr. Claire Steves, a consultant geriatrician and a member of the team working on the study said.