By Aminu Garko/Minna

The Police Command in Niger state has arrested one Umar Ahmed, 46, of Unguwar Gwari, Suleja for brutalising and abusing 15 children in his Quranic school.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Minna.

Abiodun said on July 18 at about 14:00 hours, acting on a reliable information, police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Suleja arrested the suspect for cruelty to the children.





” The children aged between 10 to 15 years were rescued from the suspect’s house.

” Three of the children had their legs tied with chains.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime.

“We have already handed over the victims to Niger State Child Rights Agency,”the PPRO said.

He also said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.

Police authorities in Nigeria, since last year have busted similar Islamic ‘schools’ run in Kaduna, Ilorin and some other cities.