The Niger Delta Development Commission said its acting Managing Director, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, ignored medical advice to attend a House of Representatives Committee hearing today in Abuja.

Pondei fainted on Monday while he was being questioned by lawmakers investigating mismanagement of funds up to the tune of N81.5 bn in the NDDC.

The incident, which happened in the Conference Room 231 of the House, led to the suspension of the hearing as the acting managing director was rushed out of the hall.

However, in a statement on Monday night, NDDC Director, Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, said Pondei has been ill for two weeks now.





The statement titled partly read, “The Commission wishes to disclose that Prof Pondei has been ill for the past two weeks. This morning, his condition deteriorated, and his doctors advised against attending the hearing.

“However, he ignored his doctors’ advice because of the realisation that his traducers will use his absence at the hearing to soil his name and reputation. He thought he could make it through the hearing and take care of his health later.

“As it turned out, his doctors were right. Prof Pondei is in a stable condition at a clinic in Abuja.”

Pondei became the acting managing director of the commission on February 20, 2020.

His appointment followed the termination of Joy Nunieh’s appointment by the President Muhammadu Buhari.