By Taiwo Okanlawon

All is now set for the All Progressives Congress party to elect the standard-bearer for the October governorship election in Ondo State.

The party’s primary election will be contested by the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and 9 other aspirants.

The primary will hold at International Event Centre, Dome Akure, the state capital.





Below are some of the photos from the party’s voting centre on Monday morning.

