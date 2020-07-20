By Taiwo Okanlawon

The All Progressives Congress party is conducting a primary election today to elect the standard-bearer for the October governorship election in Ondo State in October 2020, P.M News reports.

Few hours to the election, three aspirants have withdrawn from the race to support governor Rotimi Akeredolu second term ambition, after Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele joined forces with the Governor.

The aspirants include the runners-up in the party’s primary of APC in 2016, Dr Segun Abraham, Mr Jimi Odimayo and Nathaniel Adojutelegan.





The party’s primary election will now be contested by the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and 7 other aspirants.

They are: Olusola Oke, Olaide Adelami, Bukola Adetula, Jumoke Anifowose, Sola Iji, Isaac Kekemeke, and Awodeyi Akinsehinwa.

Before now, there have been controversies following the mode of the primary. Except Governor Akeredolu, other aspirants rejected the indirect primary mode adopted by the party

Some of the aspirants argued that when indirect primaries are conducted, the results are most likely to favour the incumbent because most delegates are often those loyal to him.

Despite expressing their displeasure, the chairman of the primary committee, Yahaya Bello – Kogi governor rejected their letter on the ground that “aspirants cannot dictate to the party”.

At 12:20pm, in International Event Centre, Dome Akure, the venue of primary, there are security personels fully armed with some party members but the election is yet to commence

No election officials arrived yet.

At 1:00pm, the chairman of the primary election committee, Yahaya Bello – Kogi governor arrived the venue and inspected the arrangements put in place.