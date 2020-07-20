Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada has advised ladies to remain single because no man is faithful.

In a recent post on her Instagram stories, she advised women to focus on themselves and live their lives.

She wrote,

“Men will embarrass you! I have finally come to the conclusion that no man is faithful. I swear men will embarrass you for small P*ssy and b**bs.





“No good lady deserves to be with a stupid ass, shameless, cheating, bastard. Better to remain single and have kids by yourself if you really want kids. Just make your money, live your own life.”

A while back, she took to her social media page to berate broke people whose focus is to get into a relationship. According to the reality tv star, if you want a successful partner, you should be successful first.

She further stated that broke men and women have no business being in a relationship or marriage. In her words,

“When I was terribly broke, I was focused on changing my situation, not looking for a meal ticket, or looking for a rich man to date.”