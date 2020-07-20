Martial artist, Kamaru Usman, has been handed a 180-days medical suspension after breaking his nose during his fight against Jorge Masvidal.

The 33-year-old Nigerian Nightmare suffered a broken nose as he retained his UFC welterweight title last weekend.

He will also be forced to avoid any contact for at least three weeks while the nose heals.

Meanwhile, Masvidal will miss a month himself due to a forehead laceration sustained in his defeat.





The American veteran took the fight on just six days’ notice but failed to pull off a miraculous win.

Masvidal has now been handed a 30-day medical suspension to allow a nasty gash on his face to heal.

As with Usman, he will be forced to avoid any contact work for three weeks.