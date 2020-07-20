By Jennifer Okundia

Trinidadian-born rapper, singer-songwriter, Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, better known professionally as Nicki Minaj, is having her first child with hubby Kenneth Petty.

The 37 year old broke the news on her timeline, clad in a bikini with photos of her baby bump. Kenneth and Nicky tied the knot in October 2019.

In a statement she said:





Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛

I’m in love. Classic Nicki meets the now. #BABYMINAJ 💜

#Preggers 💛

Petty, 41, was arrested on March 4 by U.S. Marshals on an indictment for failing to register as a sex offender.