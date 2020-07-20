By Jennifer Okundia

The Big Brother Naija show launched last night July 19th 2020 with 20 housemates screened and selected into the house.

Some brought their A Game while others like Laycon was cool, calm, collected and observant. The recording artiste already signed to a label was tongue lashed by fans on Twitter for his unattractive looks, small frame and fashion sense.

It turns out you can not really judge a book by it’s cover as Laycon has shown housemates what a talented rapper he is with him spitting chilling bars to anyone with ears.





Laycon is reportedly the best graduating student in his 2016 set from the University of Lagos. Talented Nigerian music star Joeboy has already given his support to this rapper.

Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe is a 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos. He’s a graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos who started his musical journey at an early age and has now emerged as one of Nigeria’s most promising new school acts. He describes himself as being versatile and able to coin words together to soothe scenarios and moods.

See what Twitter fans are saying about this dude who was earlier underestimated and not given any benefit of doubt initially…

Posted this on my stat this morning,Wanted to come tweet the same thing, so instead of going through the stress of writing same thing, I decided to just screenshot it. #bbnaija2020 #IStanLaycon #Laycon pic.twitter.com/bHN4IEYUwA — Favour Mmesoma (@Simple_Favour1) July 20, 2020

Wow I didn't know #laycon spit bars like this 🔥 🔥 I think he is the Joker of this season's #bbnaija2020 pic.twitter.com/0JZWZupJi6 — Engr Dray 👷 | 1Cor. 9:27! 📖 (@Dray4lyf) July 20, 2020

-He is calm

-he is calculated.

-He is observant

– He is intelligent

Lovers of laycon Goodmorning #laycon pic.twitter.com/wP0dJOrfWT — Laycon4De Money BBNAIJA (@laycon4de) July 20, 2020

The Nigerians behavior and used it to his advantage the guy is worth stanning 🙌🏽 you're smart… This year am going to watch #BBNaija because of @ltsIaycon… He is not your regular Lekan this one is LEKAN all in Caps 🙌🏽🔥✨ Gbayiii omo Lyta #laycon — Teniola (@Teni_rare) July 20, 2020

I never wanted to partake but you see this fellow had jex dragged my attention am ready to spend my last card 💳 to make sure he wins #laycon much love 😍 humble and smart kid, very Observant. pic.twitter.com/1Y07YQ3CJF — His Excellency (@EMadienni) July 20, 2020

The 2020 edition of the season 5 show is tagged #BigBrotherNaijaLockdown.