Joeboy & BBNaija’s Laycon

By Jennifer Okundia

The Big Brother Naija show launched last night July 19th 2020 with 20 housemates screened and selected into the house.

Some brought their A Game while others like Laycon was cool, calm, collected and observant. The recording artiste already signed to a label was tongue lashed by fans on Twitter for his unattractive looks, small frame and fashion sense.

It turns out you can not really judge a book by it’s cover as Laycon has shown housemates what a talented rapper he is with him spitting chilling bars to anyone with ears.


Laycon is reportedly the best graduating student in his 2016 set from the University of Lagos. Talented Nigerian music star Joeboy has already given his support to this rapper.

Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe is a 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos. He’s a graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos who started his musical journey at an early age and has now emerged as one of Nigeria’s most promising new school acts. He describes himself as being versatile and able to coin words together to soothe scenarios and moods.

The 2020 edition of the season 5 show is tagged #BigBrotherNaijaLockdown.