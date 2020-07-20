The All Progressives Congress standard-bearer for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State will emerge today (Monday).

The party’s primary election will be contested by the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and 10 other aspirants.

Besides Akeredolu, other aspirants are Chief Olusola Oke, Dr Segun Abraham, Mr Olaide Adelami, Bukola Adetula, Mrs Jumoke Anifowose, Ambassador Sola Iji, Mr Isaac Kekemeke, Jimi Odimayo, Mr Nathaniel Adojutelegan and Mr Awodeyi Akinsehinwa.

The party had last month disclosed that it would adopt indirect primary to pick its governorship candidate, but 11 aspirants in a memo they jointly signed kicked against it.





The Chairman of the Primary Committee and Kogi State Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, on Friday, turned down the request of the aspirants.

Bello stated that the aspirants could not dictate to the party, adding that he does not have the power to change the mode of the election.

However, there were intrigues on Sunday as some aspirants reportedly engaged in last-minute talks aimed at forming an alliance against Akeredolu.

The spokesperson for one of the aspirants, Adelami; Mr Rahaman Yusuf, confirmed that his boss had met with many party leaders.

Meanwhile, another aide of one of the aspirants alleged that the national secretariat of the party had concluded plans to give Akeredolu the ticket of the party.

He added that his boss knew the primary has been settled already.

However, in another last-minute action, one of the leading aspirants, Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele stepped down from the race.

Oyedele also declared his support for the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

According to Oyedele, the interest of the citizens of the Ondo State are more important than any other thing and promised to work together with Akeredolu for what will benefit citizens of the state.

In his words, “Both elections will be without bloodsheds, and both of us will work together to win that election.