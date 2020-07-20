Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State has sentenced one Festus Gbenga Ajayi, to one-year imprisonment for internet fraud.

The convict was prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on a one-count charge of criminal impersonation.

Festus Gbenga Ajayi was arrested in October 2019 in a raid conducted in his hideout in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Investigations conducted by the Commission linked him to series of internet-related frauds that formed the ground for his initial arraignment on eight-count charges, bordering on criminal impersonation and obtaining money by false pretense before the charges were amended to lone-count, to which he pleaded guilty.





Apart from the jail term which takes effect from the day of conviction, the judge ordered that the convict forfeits his uncompleted one-story building, located in Ado-Ekiti, a Toyota Corolla car, one gold-color iPhone, among other proceeds of and tools of crime to the Federal government.

Festus had earlier refunded N1,400,000 (One Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira) to the government, through the EFCC.

See photos of the uncompleted one-story building Festus forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria: