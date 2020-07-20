The Big Brother Naija season 5 kicked off on the 20th of July, 2020 and the housemates are already serving what the viewers are looking for.

One of the catchy moments was when the housemates were introducing themselves.

One of the housemates, Tochi, introducing himself to his fellow housemates, seemingly goofed when trying to mention the gender as he was describing his specifications when it comes to relationships.

Tochi said his spec is a ‘guy’.





Other housemates reacted hysterically and he quickly realized his mistake and broke into laughter.

However, some viewers are also not sure if Tochi made a mistake or he spoke from his heart.

Tochi said his spec na guy 😂😂are u sure it’s a mistake ?? #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/J77vRvFgjp — Your Troublesome Bae (@queeninghere) July 19, 2020

Tochi: I like a guy Male #BBNaija housemates anytime soap falls down in the bathroom pic.twitter.com/FO9nRcQCCF — Somto (@chancethetweep) July 19, 2020

You cant hide being gay. The moment Tochi said his spec are guys🚶‍♂️ #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/FxEiO8FHP8 — Anon (@Zaddy_Clinton) July 19, 2020

Tochukwu Okechukwu Tochi is a 28-year-old rapper and real estate agent from Imo state. He lives and breathes entertainment. He confesses to being clumsy on some days.

Tochi had earlier stated that “making envelopes with just paper” was the new habit or skill he acquired during lockdown.

He also stated that his biggest achievement is being independent and getting an education.