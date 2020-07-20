Governor Abiodun of Ogun State Government has taken drastic action against resident doctors working at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre, Sagamu.

The striking doctors have been replaced with volunteer doctors.

The Association of Resident Doctors had last week asked their colleagues who were working at the centre to join them in their ongoing strike which commenced on July 1, 2020.

Failure of the government to meet their welfare demands was one of the reasons cited for their actions.





However, The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, noted that the striking doctors at the isolation centre had been replaced.

She said, “Only two doctors at the isolation are ARD members. They have been replaced by other doctors who are happy to serve the people of Ogun State by volunteering at the isolation centre.”

The Secretary, ARD, OOUTH, Dr Tope Osundara, confirmed the replacement.

Tope added that the doctors were hopeful that the government would call for a meeting this week.