Former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Joi Nunieh, does not have the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, certificate, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio disclosed on Monday.

The minister told the House of Representatives Committee on the NDDC probe that Nunieh never participated in the NYSC mandatory one year national service and that she was deemed not qualified to have occupied the position.

According to him, Nunieh did not also possess an exemption letter from the NYSC as an alternative for not serving the nation for one year.

Akpabio said the former NDDC boss was relieved of her appointment when he received a letter from the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari that she did not have the requisite qualifications to remain as NDDC’s acting Managing Director.





He explained that he wrote to the NYSC twice and was told twice that she never served and that she did not have the NYSC certificate or exemption letter.

The minister also adduced insubordination as another reason Nunieh was sacked.

The House of Representatives is probing alleged mismanagement of billions of naira in the NDDC.

Akpabio and Nunieh had been engaging in bitter exchange of words in the last few days, with the former NDDC boss accusing him of sexual harassment.