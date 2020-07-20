Despite ‘latest developments’, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is open and working seamlessly, the agency said today.

In a statement, spokesman Dele Oyewale said normal operations of the agency continue, despite the suspension of its acting chairman and the appointment of another acting chairman.

Read the statement:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) wishes to inform the general public that normal activities and operations are running smoothly and seamlessly in all its Zonal Offices across the country and its Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.





Admittedly, latest developments in the Commission and the subsisting Covid-19 protocols have necessitated a scaling down of activities.

However, visitors on invitation by the Commission are, in no way, affected by the restriction.

The EFCC is deeply committed to the anti- corruption agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari and every Nigerian is enjoined to continue to shun and expose corrupt practices anywhere, anytime.

The EFCC is on course and its values remain sound and robust.