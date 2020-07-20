Edo State on Sunday recorded the highest Coronavirus cases, as the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced 556 new cases.

Edo takes the lead while Lagos followed in the new cases that put the nation’s total coronavirus figures at 36,663 and 789 deaths.

However, 15,105 patients have been discharged upon treatment and recovery from 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In the figures released by the NCDC, on Sunday night, Edo rakes in 104 new cases which raised the total infection in the state to 1989.





But Lagos remains the most affected state with a total of 13, 438, following 97 new cases recorded on Sunday.

Below is the state-by-state distribution of cases confirmed on Sunday by NDDC;

Edo – 104, Lagos – 97, FCT – 70, Benue – 66, Oyo – 61, Kaduna – 38, Plateau – 28, Osun – 19, Akwa Ibom – 14, Rivers – 13, Katsina – 13, Ondo – 13, Ogun – 6, Kano – 5, Nasarawa – 4, Gombe – 2, Ekiti – 2, and Borno – 1.

Below is the breakdown of cases by state: