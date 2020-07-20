The Lagos State Government through the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA has shutdown Afriglobal Medicare for running COVID19 tests without government approval.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who spoke in his office at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja after the Monitoring and Inspection exercise by the Agency disclosed that the facility located at Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, Ikeja was carrying out COVID-19 tests without the approval of the State Government.

Abayomi explained further that the State Government prohibits the use of Rapid Diagnostic Test for COVID-19, adding that non-accredited laboratories are disapproved from carrying out COVID-19 tests which according to him, “could threaten the health and wellbeing of the citizenry.”

He re-echoed that the State Government has only approved seven private laboratories, including Total Medical Services, SynLab, 54 Gene, Medbury Medical Services, Biologix Medical Services, 02 Medical Services and Clina Lancent Laboratories to expand the testing capacity of the State.





“The laboratories were selected and approved by the State Ministry of Health to carry out COVID-19 test after a rigorous accreditation and validation process by HEFAMAA and the Lagos State Bio-Bank,” he stated.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Abiola Idowu who led the team, stated that the government will not condone acts whereby health facilities engage in COVID-19 testing without following due process, adding that only private laboratories accredited by the State government are allowed to carry out COVID-19 tests.

“The State Government remains committed to sustaining the fight against quackery and other vices which impact negatively on the health of the populace. The Agency will continue to insist on suitable environment for the dispensation of medical care for promotion and maintenance of good health,” she stated.

While advising health facilities across the state to adhere strictly to stipulated standards to guarantee the health and wellbeing of Lagosians and avoid being sanctioned, Idowu urged the populace to continue supporting the government in its fight against quackery and illegal operation of facilities by reporting those behind such acts to relevant government agencies.

She advised the public to desist from patronizing any health care provider without the display of the HEFAMAA logo or proof of registration with the Agency as well as report any suspicious health care facility to the Agency.