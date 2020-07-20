By Abankula

President Muhammadu Buhari said he received with deep sadness the passing away of his longtime friend and associate, Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua.

The President said Isa Funtua was greatly admired and respected in his lifetime.

He condoled with family members, government and people of Katsina State, and all his associates especially the media industry, on the loss.





President Buhari said the demise of the publisher and businessman has created a huge gap as Malam Funtua consistently stood by him in his political journey.

The President prayed to Allah for repose of Malam Funtua’s soul, and to grant the family strength and fortitude to bear the loss..

Isa Funtua died Monday night, following sudden cardiac arrest.

He was said to have driven himself to the hospital for a routine medical check.

He had the heart attack while in the hospital.

He was 78 years old.

Isa Funtua founded The Democrat newspaper in 1984 and after the newspaper seized publishing, his interest in the media never waned.

He was a former President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria(NPAN).

He was also life patron of NPAN and the International Press Institute.

As a businessman, he was the founder of Bulet Construction based in Abuja and built iconic structures in the city.

Garba She