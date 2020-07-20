The Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC), Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei has collapsed at the ongoing probe by the House of Representatives.

Pondei collapsed during the ongoing probe of the Commission by the House Committee on NDDC on Monday.

The panel is investigating alleged N40 billion irregular expenditure in the commission.

Pondei reportedly collapsed when he was responding to questions about the N1.5 billion allegedly disbursed by the management of the as COVID-19 palliative to employees.





He was said to have failed to respond to questions from the chairman of the probe panel on the commission’s scholarship of Nigerians students abroad.

The acting MD was said to have been grilled for 45 minutes before he collapsed and was rushed out of the Conference Room 231, venue of the investigative hearing on illegal spending and mismanagement of funds in the commission.